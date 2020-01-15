NHK to Begin Test Simulcasts on March 1

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, will start on March 1 simultaneous broadcasting of its television programs on the internet on a test basis, Shunzo Morishita, chairman of NHK's Board of Governors, said Wednesday.

The public broadcaster will begin simulcasts for about 17 hours a day in March, and launch full services from 6 a.m. to midnight in April, mainly for the convenience of commuters.

Paid subscribers to NHK will be allowed to view programs aired on the broadcaster's general and educational terrestrial channels also on smartphones and other devices.

NHK had initially planned to conduct round-the-clock simulcasts from April. But it shortened the planned streaming time to 18 hours a day after the communications ministry asked the broadcaster to cut its online operations budget.

"It's important to be able to use (simulcast services) 24 hours (a day) in the era of the internet," said Morishita, who also serves as chairman of Hanshin Expressway Co., indicating that the broadcaster will continue efforts to realize round-the-clock simulcast services at an early date.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]