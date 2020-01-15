Mitsubishi UFJ Financial to Name Kamezawa as CEO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. <8306> is expected to name Deputy President Hironori Kamezawa, 58, as president and chief executive officer, it was learned Wednesday.

Current President Kanetsugu Mike, 63, will step aside to become deputy chairman with the right to represent the company while staying on as president of MUFJ Bank, the core unit.

Mitsubishi UFJ Chairman Nobuyuki Hirano, 68, will stay in the current position.

The expected promotion of Kamezawa, who manages information technology strategies, is seen as a move to accelerate the growth of the group's digital business.

Kamezawa majored in mathematics at university and completed master's course in science. He will be the first president of a Japanese megabank lender with scientific academic backgrounds.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]