Wuhan-Linked Pneumonia Confirmed in Japan for First Time

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The first case in Japan of mysterious viral pneumonia, which sickened many people in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has been confirmed, Japanese government sources said on Thursday.

A man in his 30s in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, has tested positive for the same strain of coronavirus that caused a pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan, according to the health ministry.

The man is believed to have been infected with the virus in the Chinese city, the sources said.

