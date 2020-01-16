Tokyo Court Halts Pretrial Procedures for Carlos Ghosn Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday halted pretrial conference procedures over charges against former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn that he underreported his compensation.

The move came after Ghosn fled Japan to Lebanon late last month while out on bail awaiting trial.

The number of Ghosn's defense team fell to three from seven after Junichiro Hironaka and some other lawyers stepped down.

Procedures for charges against former Nissan director Greg Kelly and the Japanese automaker accused of helping Ghosn underreport his pay will be put on a separate track from the former chairman, sources familiar with the situation said.

Presiding Judge Kenji Shimotsu had planned to start the hearing on these charges on April 21.

