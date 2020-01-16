Japan Eyes Networks for Postdisaster Infrastructure Recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government team proposed on Thursday forming local networks of authorities and infrastructure companies to promptly restore power, telecommunications and other facilities if they are damaged in disasters.

The proposal was included in an interim report by the government team reviewing damage from major typhoons last year.

Typhoon Faxai, the 15th typhoon of that year, in particular, caused a prolonged power outage and a telecoms service breakdown mainly in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, last September.

The government team pointed out that there were problems in authorities' initial response to the typhoon disaster and their collaboration.

The team also called for announcing the outlook for infrastructure restoration within 48 hours of disasters, after Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> repeatedly put off its power recovery outlook following the typhoon.

