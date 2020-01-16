Mitsubishi UFJ Trust to Appoint Nagashima as President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. will promote Vice President Iwao Nagashima to president, it was learned Thursday.

The Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. <8306> unit will seek to renew its leadership after four years under current President Mikio Ikegaya.

Nagashima, 56, will be formally appointed in April after approval from the parent company's nominating and governance committee, informed sources said.

Ikegaya, 61, will become chairman with the right to represent the company.

Nagashima, who became vice president in April last year, has vast experience in trust management for such assets as corporate pensions and has previously been in charge of the bank's division for proprietary trading.

