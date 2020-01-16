Japan Used Vehicle Sales Up for 1st Time in 2 Yrs in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Used vehicle sales in Japan in 2019 rose 0.1 pct from the previous year to 3,841,688 units, up for the first time in two years, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said Thursday.

The data do not cover sales of minivehicles, which have engine displacements of up to 660 cc.

Sales of used vehicles stalled after autumn due to large-scale typhoons and the consumption tax hike in October, but strong demand in the first half of the year more than offset the fall.

Sales of used passenger cars went up 0.4 pct to 3,371,104 units.

Of them, sales of compact cars fell 2.5 pct to 1,485,339 units, while those of larger cars went up 2.8 pct to 1,885,765 units.

