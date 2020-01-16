Japan Beer, Quasi-Beer Sales Fall for 15th Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Beer and quasi-beer sales in Japan in 2019 fell 1.4 pct from the previous year, down for the 15th straight year, data from four major brewers showed Thursday.

The drop reflected a shift in demand from beer to other alcoholic drinks, such as low-priced "chuhai" spirits.

Overall sales totaled 384.58 million cases. Each case contains the equivalent of 20 633-milliliter bottles.

Sales of so-called third-segment beer-like beverages, carrying lower prices than beer, performed well, making up over 40 pct of all sales by volume for the first time.

Suntory Beer Ltd. and Kirin Brewery Co. posted increases in sales from the previous year. Suntory saw 1.0 pct growth, riding on the back of brisk sales of the newest addition to its mainstay "Kinmugi" third-segment beer series, Kinmugi Gold Lager, while Kirin saw sales rise 0.3 pct thanks to the popularity of its "Honkirin" third-segment product.

