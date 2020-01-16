Japan Average Pump Price Rises for 10th Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline came to 151.1 yen per liter Tuesday, up 1.0 yen from a week before, rising for the 10th consecutive week, the government said Thursday.

The increase reflected receding concern about the world's economy and energy consumption thanks to an easing of the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Another positive factor was elevated crude oil prices amid continuing tensions between the United States and Iran.

Gasoline prices are expected to "continue increasing" next week, said an official at the Oil Information Center, which takes the survey for the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy.

Pump prices rose in 42 of Japan's 47 prefectures.

