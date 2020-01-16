Japan Seen Setting Up MSDF Supply Bases in Oman, UAE

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan is seen establishing supply bases in Oman and the United Arab Emirates for its Maritime Self-Defense Force mission in the Middle East, showing consideration for both the United States and Iran.

The government is in the final stage of preparations to decide the places of the bases for the MSDF destroyer scheduled to start the information-gathering mission in late February, sources have said.

The UAE is a participant in Operation Sentinel, the U.S.-led initiative to protect commercial vessels in Middle East waters. Meanwhile, Oman is the only Gulf Cooperation Council member with amicable relations with Iran.

The UAE and Oman are close to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, where the MSDF will conduct the mission.

The two countries were selected not only for the geographical reason but also because of "diplomatic consideration," a Japanese Foreign Ministry official said.

