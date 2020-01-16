Japan, India Hold Joint Coast Guard Drill

Newsfrom Japan

Chennai, India, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Indian coast guards conducted a joint drill in waters off Chennai, southeastern India, on Thursday.

The 18th such exercise between the two nations came at a time when China is expanding its maritime presence near the South Asian country.

Sharing the concept of a "free and open Indo-Pacific" to ensure the freedom of navigation and the administration of law, Japan and India intend to display through the drill their unity against Chinese threats, people familiar with the situation said.

The exercise was joined by the Echigo patrol vessel and its helicopter from the Japan Coast Guard and five patrol ships, including the Shaurya, as well as helicopters and planes from the Indian Coast Guard.

In the drill, the Echigo stopped a vessel in cooperation with the Indian ships and aircraft under a scenario that it was occupied by pirates, and took back control of the ship by cracking down on the pirates. Participants also extinguished a fire on a vessel and carried out a rescue operation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]