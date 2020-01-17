Victims Remembered 25 Years after Kobe Earthquake

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Prayers were offered in Kobe and neighboring areas on Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of the earthquake that devastated the western Japan region.

People renewed their pledges to pass the memories and lessons of the catastrophe on to younger generations in the country's new Reiwa era, which started last year.

About 7,500 people gathered at a park in the city's Chuo Ward in the early morning for a memorial ceremony, lighting some 5,000 bamboo lanterns that formed lines reading a Japanese word meaning "remember" as well as "1.17."

Bereaved families and other participants offered silent prayers at 5:46 a.m. (8:46 p.m. Thursday GMT), the time when the 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the region on Jan. 17, 1995.

Speaking as a representative of the bereaved families, Yoshihiro Ueno, a 47-year-old sushi restaurant owner, expressed gratitude to his mother, who died in the disaster.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]