Massive Monument of Olympic Rings Set Up in Tokyo Bay

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government set up a massive monument featuring the five Olympic rings in Tokyo Bay on Friday ahead of the July 24 start of the games in the Japanese capital.

Using light-emitting diodes, the rings will show the five Olympic colors during the day while shining white during the night.

Following a lighting ceremony set for Jan. 24, the monument will be lit up until the Olympics end on Aug. 9.

The steel monument is 32.6 meters long, 15.3 meters high and 1.7 meters thick and weighs about 69 tons.

It was installed in waters off Odaiba Marine Park in Minato Ward after being transported by ship from Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, where it was created.

