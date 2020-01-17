Suicides in Japan Fall below 20,000 in 2019 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who committed suicide in Japan in 2019 came to 19,959, slipping below 20,000 for the first time since the statistics started in 1978, the health ministry said in a preliminary report Friday.

The annual total fell by 881, or about 4.2 pct, from the final number of suicides in 2018, marking the 10th straight year of decline.

The number of men who committed suicide last year decreased by 353 to 13,937, also down for the 10th consecutive year.

The number of women who killed themselves came to a record low of 6,022, down by 528.

The suicide figure per 100,000 population, or the suicide rate, went down to a record low of 15.8.

