25 Years On: Disaster Memorial Center Giving Lessons to Regional Officials

Kobe, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--A memorial center established in the wake of the 1995 Kobe earthquake has given lessons about disaster management to more than 10,000 officials from local governments across Japan.

The Disaster Reduction and Human Renovation Institution in the western Japan city's Chuo Ward offers seminars to help local governments increase their disaster resilience, including events for the local leaders who will lead restoration and reconstruction efforts in the event of major disasters.

The Kobe institution has so far organized such seminars for local leaders in 34 of the 47 prefectures in the country.

At a seminar held in the city of Kurayoshi, Tottori Prefecture, in November 2019, a researcher of the institution asked participants to consider what they should do in the first week after a massive disaster while picturing the needs of affected people.

The seminar participants held discussions about living conditions at evacuation shelters and how to select priorities when responding to disasters.

