Japanese Politician Koizumi Announces Birth of Child

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese politician Shinjiro Koizumi announced the birth of his first child Friday.

Koizumi, 38-year-old environment minister, said he attended the birth of his son in the early hours of Friday, by leaving work early the day before.

He is married to freelance television presenter Christel Takigawa since last August.

"I want to be a father like my dad," he said at a press conference, referring to former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

The environment minister said the experience of attending the birth got him to renew his determination to continue efforts to resolve issues such as the declining birthrate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]