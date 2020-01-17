Hiroshima Court Orders Suspension of Ikata No. 3 Nuclear Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshima High Court on Friday ordered the suspension of operations at the No. 3 reactor at Shikoku Electric Power Co.'s <9507> Ikata nuclear plant in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan.

The court upheld an appeal filed by three residents of nearby Yamaguchi Prefecture seeking a provisional injunction ordering the suspension.

Presiding Judge Kazutake Mori handed down the ruling, which marks the first such injunction by a high court since the one at the same high court in 2017.

