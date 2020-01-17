South Korean Visitors to Japan Dive 25.9 Pct in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The number of South Korean visitors to Japan is estimated to have totaled 5,584,600 in 2019, down 25.9 pct from the previous year, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Friday.

The last year the annual number of South Korean visitors decreased year on year was 2011, when Japan experienced the March 2011 massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accident.

In summer 2019, the number of South Korean visitors started to fall sharply, amid a rapid worsening of Japan-South Korea relations.

The overall number of foreign visitors in 2019, meanwhile, came to 31,882,100, up 2.2 pct, hitting a new record high although growth slowed.

In view of the latest figures, the government's target of 40 million visitors from abroad in 2020 appears difficult to achieve.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]