Abe Cabinet Approval Rate Little Changed at 40.4 Pct: Jiji Poll

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet in January slid 0.2 point from the previous month to 40.4 pct, a Jiji Press survey showed Friday.

The disapproval rate rose 1.7 points to 37.0 pct, according to the nationwide survey, which was conducted by face-to-face interviews for four days through Monday.

Support for the cabinet was affected only to a limited extent by the arrest of House of Representatives member Tsukasa Akimoto in a casino resort-linked bribery case in December as well as the revelation of a breach of law by the government over the handling of guest lists for government-funded annual cherry blossom-viewing parties hosted by Abe.

Akimoto has quit the Abe-led Liberal Democratic Party.

As many as 79.1 pct of respondents said they were not persuaded by Abe's explanations related to the parties while 6.6 pct said they were persuaded.

