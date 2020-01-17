Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Appoints Kamezawa as CEO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. <8306> said Friday that it will promote Deputy President Hironori Kamezawa, 58, to be its president and chief executive officer.

Incumbent President and CEO Kanetsugu Mike, 63, will step aside to become deputy chairman with the right to represent the company while continuing to serve as president of MUFG Bank, the core unit.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Chairman Nobuyuki Hirano, 68, will retain his post.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial also said that its Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. unit will promote Deputy President Iwao Nagashima, 56, to be president and CEO, replacing Mikio Ikegaya, 61, who will become chairman with the right to represent the trust bank.

All of the appointments will take effect on April 1.

