Japan Post to Introduce Honda Electric Motorcycles

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Co. said Friday it will introduce electric motorcycles made by Honda Motor Co. <7267> for delivery and other services, aimed to reduce environmental burdens.

Japan Post plans to deploy 200 electric motorcycles by the end of March. Some 2,000 units will be added by the end of fiscal 2020, in March 2021, depending on the results of their practical use.

Honda will provide Japan Post with two models of the Benly e: electric motorcycle. One of the models can run for 87 kilometers per electric-powered battery charge, and the other for 43 kilometers.

The batteries are replaced at designated places, eliminating recharging times.

Japan Post will start using the electric motorcycles at post offices in Tokyo. Deployment will expand to the Tokyo metropolitan area and major cities in rural areas.

