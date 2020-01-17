Ex-ASDF Member Arrested for Allegedly Leaking U.S. Aircraft Data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo and Air Self-Defense Force police arrested a former ASDF member Friday for allegedly leaking classified early-warning aircraft performance data provided to Japan by the U.S. government.

So Kanno, 58, the former ASDF colonel and now an employee at a defense equipment trading firm, denied that he violated a secret protection law incidental to the Japan-U.S. mutual defense assistance agreement, the Metropolitan Police Department's Public Safety Bureau said.

The MPD bureau and the Air Police Group suspect that Kanno showed information including data on the performance of the E-2D, the new-type early warning aircraft, on a personal computer display to another defense equipment trader's employees and gave them a memory stick containing the information.

Since the law took effect in 1954, performance data and other information on defense equipment, such as aircraft, vehicles and weapons, have been classified as special secrets.

According to the Tokyo police, Kanno was a section chief at the ASDF's Air Development and Test Command responsible for deploying troops and managing them at the time of the incident. He and the trading firm officials had known each other.

