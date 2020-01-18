JCP Slams Chinese Hegemony in Revised Party Program

Newsfrom Japan

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Communist Party on Saturday revised its party platform to criticize the Chinese government for strengthening acts of hegemony.

The revision to the JCP's program was adopted unanimously at the party's 28th Congress, held in the city of Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan. The party program was last revised in 2004.

In a speech preceding the vote on the revision, JCP Chairman Kazuo Shii touched on the Chinese Communist Party's alleged human rights violations, saying, "Such actions are unrelated to socialism, and they are not worthy of the name 'Communist Party.'"

The revised platform avoids mentioning China by name, but says that increasing hegemony among several major powers run counter to global peace and progress.

The program also called for the abolition of nuclear power as well as the achievement of a society in which all genders are treated equally.

