Kurumatani to Become Pres. of Toshiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Toshiba Corp. <6502> said Saturday Chairman Nobuaki Kurumatani will become its president on April 1.

The Japanese electronics and machinery maker decided on the appointment at a board meeting on Saturday.

Kurumatani, 62, will replace Satoshi Tsunakawa, 64, who will become chairman without the right to represent the company.

Toshiba, which aims to become a leading provider of digital technology-related services, apparently hopes to speed up its decision-making by concentrating power in the new president.

Kurumatani joined Toshiba after serving as deputy president of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. It is the first time in 48 years for Toshiba to be headed by someone who has come from outside the company.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]