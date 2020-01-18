Japan Unified University Entrance Exams Begin

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--This year's two-day unified university entrance examinations started at 689 locations across Japan Saturday, the last to be conducted under the current exam system.

Applicants for the so-called center tests totaled 557,699, down by 19,131 from the previous year.

Of the applicants, 452,235 were high school students set to graduate this spring, down by 12,715 and accounting for 81.1 pct. This means that 43.3 pct of third-year students at high schools across the country are taking the tests.

Applicants who have already graduated from high school totaled 100,376, down by 6,306.

A record 858 universities and colleges are taking part in the unified exams, up by six from the previous year.

