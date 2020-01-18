Japan to Launch Cooperation System for Social Welfare Providers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese welfare ministry plans to create a system allowing social welfare service operators to form partnerships to strengthen their business management base and jointly tackle various challenges.

The plan allows corporations that run special care homes for the elderly, nursery schools and other welfare services to jointly form entities for the purpose of promoting cooperation. The system makes it easier to respond to welfare needs, which have diversified due to the aging population and changes to social structures.

The plan also allows social welfare corporations to give loans to one another.

To introduce the cooperation system, the ministry will submit a bill to revise the Social Welfare Act at the ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, slated to begin on Monday. A grace period of several years between the passing of the bill and its enactment is being considered, as the ministry sees the need to work out details of the new system.

The entities to be formed by social welfare corporations will engage in disaster response work, secure and educate potential welfare workers, help share office work, make joint equipment purchases and give loans to member welfare corporations.

