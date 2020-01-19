Japanese Dance Troupe at Public Theater in Limbo

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--A dance company with a residency at a public theater in Niigata, central Japan, is finding its existence in limbo after the city government hinted at cutting public funding for its activities.

The Noism dance company, launched in 2004 as a resident artist group for the Ryutopia performing arts center run by the city, has won critical acclaim for its works. It has collaborated with world-renowned Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa.

The troupe currently has 13 full-time dancers whose living expenses and practice facilities are provided by the theater.

"Securing the time and location are important," a Noism official said of the significance of having a residency. "It affects the quality of works."

Of Noism's annual operating costs of some 150 million yen, about 50 million yen had been paid for by subsidies from the city. However, the company faced a challenge when the city said it would review funding for the group's activities.

