Japan Has Concern about Trump 60 Years after Security Treaty Signing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese officials are concerned about uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies as the two countries marked the 60th anniversary of the signing of their bilateral security treaty on Sunday.

The two countries have deepened their alliance since the Jan. 19, 1960, signing of the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security through including increased interoperability between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military.

The treaty was signed by the governments of then Japanese Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, grandfather of current Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and then U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower. It obliges the United States to defend Japan if it is attacked in return for allowing its troops to be stationed in the Asian ally.

The alliance "is becoming the basis of not only the defense of Japan but also the peace and stability of Asia," Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said at a press conference in Tokyo on Friday.

In a statement issued Saturday, Trump said, "Over the past six decades, the rock-solid Alliance between our two great nations has been essential to peace, security, and prosperity for the United States, Japan, the Indo-Pacific region, and the entire world."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]