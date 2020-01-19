Japan Ends 2-Day Unified University Entrance Exams

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--This year's two-day unified university entrance examinations in Japan, the last conducted under the current format that dates back to 1990, ended on Sunday.

On Sunday, participants took tests in science and mathematics after exams in geography, history and civics, and Japanese and foreign languages were given on Saturday.

The preliminary average score for each subject will be disclosed on Wednesday, while adjustments to scores will be announced on Friday.

A new unified exam system for university admissions focusing more on assessing test-takers' ability to think, make decisions and express their thoughts will start next year.

The government has suspended plans to use private-sector English tests and open-ended questions, both of which were scheduled to be introduced next year under the new exam system.

