Consumer Issues among Foreign Visitors Increase in Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--As foreign visitors to Japan increase ahead of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games slated for this summer, so have cases of such visitors being embroiled in consumer problems.

The government-linked National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan's multilingual consumer hotline received a total of 283 consultations in the year since being launched in December 2018. About 60 pct of the consultations were in Chinese, while English was the second-most common language for such calls.

Consumer complaints spiked during the Rugby World Cup, held in Japan last autumn.

Calls regarding accommodation-related issues were the most common type of consultations, followed by those regarding food, such as problems eating out or ordering food deliveries. Almost all complaints about issues related to shopping for items such as cosmetics and watches were made in Chinese.

Some calls were made even before the visitors arrived in Japan, such as ones about canceling reservations.

