Mitsubishi Electric Hit by Data Breach via Illegal Access

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Electric Corp. <6503> said Monday that it may have been hit with a data breach caused by an unauthorized access.

The Japanese electronics maker said in a statement that personal information and confidential corporate information may have been leaked as a result of the illegal access by an outsider.

The announcement came after the Asahi Shimbun major Japanese daily reported the same day that Mitsubishi Electric was hit by a large-scale cyberattack.

According to the company, it has not confirmed any damage or negative effects from the illegal access, as it took measures such as those restricting external access after detecting suspicious activity on a device on June 28 last year.

Through an in-house investigation, Mitsubishi Electric confirmed that there was no leakage of important information on clients and sensitive information on social infrastructure, including data related to the fields of defense, electric power and railroad transportation.

