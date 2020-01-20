FOCUS: Salmon Penetrating Japan's Sushi Restaurant Scene

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Salmon established itself on the Japanese sushi restaurant scene relatively recently, and the fish's popularity is growing further, especially Norwegian salmon.

Some restaurants at the Toyosu wholesale food market site in Tokyo's Koto Ward added salmon to their menus only after they moved from the Tsukiji market in Chuo Ward, which was closed in October 2018 due to its relocation to Toyosu.

"At the Tsukiji market, many restaurants did not offer salmon, for reasons including their passion for homegrown natural fish and disinclination toward fat foreign-cultured fish," said an official of the Sushi Dokoro Yamazaki restaurant at Toyosu.

But the quality of imported salmon has been "improving considerably," the official said.

The growing use of salmon in sushi restaurants is also attributed to the fish's popularity among the increasing number of tourists from abroad, the official added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]