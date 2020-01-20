Skylark to Fully End 24-Hour Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese restaurant chain operator Skylark Holdings Co. <3197> said Monday it will end 24-hour operations entirely by the end of April.

The move is intended to promote work style reforms and improve management efficiency, after the company has faced difficulties finding workers for late-night operations.

Skylark operates a total of about 3,200 restaurants under such names as Gusto and Jonathan's in Japan, with some 150 of them currently open around the clock.

Including the some 150, about 560 restaurants will end or shorten late-night operations, moving up their closing times by some two hours and 30 minutes on average.

Skylark introduced 24-hour operations in 1972 ahead of other restaurant operators in the country. But it started to cut operating hours in stages around 2012, partly because of falls in the number of customers late at night.

