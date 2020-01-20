Abe Seeks Constitution Amendment Proposals in Policy Speech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked ruling and opposition lawmakers Monday to present constitutional amendment proposals, underlining his resolve to implement constitutional reform, in his policy speech before the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"Isn't it the responsibility of us lawmakers to present the kind of country we aim for in the future?" Abe said in the speech at plenary meetings of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, and the House of Councillors, the upper chamber. On Monday, the Diet convened for a 150-day ordinary session.

He also voiced determination to reform the country's social security system, strained by the aging of the population. On the diplomatic front, Abe urged South Korea to take action to resolve issues related to wartime labor.

Referring the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics at the beginning of his speech, Abe said, "Let's take a step forward into a new era together."

Japan is no longer what it used to be, he said, commending achievements made by his administration, including through his Abenomics policy featuring monetary easing, flexible fiscal spending and growth strategy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]