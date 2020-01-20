Nissan Tests Use of EV for Shipping Strawberries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. <7201> said Monday that it started a test for using an electric vehicle to ship strawberries in December last year in cooperation with a strawberry farmer in the town of Yamamoto, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

An e-NV200 commercial vehicle converted into a refrigerator vehicle was used for the test to ship strawberries while maintaining freshness.

As the fruit tends to maintain its quality when stored under refrigeration, after being picked they are usually refrigerated and transported to facilities for sorting and packaging.

By using zero-emission vehicles, eliminating any carbon monoxide exhaust fumes, farmers will be able to load strawberries into the vehicles while inside plastic greenhouses.

"We are taking part in social contribution activities with hopes that people will eventually become Nissan supporters," a Nissan official said.

