USJ to Offer Vivid Feeling of Attack on Titan Animation

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Universal Studios Japan showed Monday an image of a new attraction area enabling visitors to vividly experience the world of Japanese popular animation series "Shingeki no Kyojin" (Attack on Titan) with the use of virtual reality technologies.

The entertainment theme park in the western Japan city of Osaka will open the area to the public from Tuesday to June 28. It is intended to promote the sixth Universal Cool Japan event, aimed at winning popularity for Japan-originated entertainment content.

Wearing goggle-like visual devices offering vivid sensations, visitors to the new attraction area will sit in seats to enjoy the world of the animation from all perspectives, while seeking to escape from towns occupied by the titan, on the basis of the original story.

Universal Studios Japan started the event in 2015, hoping to draw more visitors in the slower winter season.

Entertainment shows based on Japanese animation series such as "Meitantei Conan" (Detective Conan) and "Lupin Sansei" (Lupin the Third) will be held as well.

