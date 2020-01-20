Recruit Zexy Navi Apologizes for False Info

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Recruit Zexy Navi Co., which operates an insurance agency chain, has apologized for a false ad on its website stating that all staff workers at its 37 outlets are certified financial planners.

"We take the inaccurate information very seriously, and deeply apologize," the firm said.

The Tokyo-based company, a unit of major Japanese job information service firm Recruit Holdings Co. <6098>, corrected the ad, which has been run since February 2018.

According to Recruit Zexy Navi, up to 20 pct of some 60 staff workers at the insurance agents did not actually have financial planner certification. But with all the workers having qualification to sell insurance products, the validity of insurance policies sold by those without financial planner certification has not been affected, it said.

The workers who do not have the certification will take exams to get it, and only those with a financial planner certificate will deal with potential new clients for the time being, the company said.

