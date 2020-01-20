Japan Convenience Store Sales Up for 2 Years in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Sales at major convenience stores in Japan in 2019 rose 0.4 pct from the previous year to 10,342.1 billion yen on a same-store basis, up for the second straight year, an industry group said Monday.

The increase reflected robust demand, mainly from double-income households, for prepared foods and products that are easy to cook, such as frozen food and noodles, according to the data from the Japan Franchise Association.

A state-funded program to grant points to shoppers using cashless payment methods, introduced to cushion the impacts of the consumption tax hike last October, also pushed up sales.

As of the end of 2019, the number of major convenience stores stood at 55,620, down 0.2 pct from a year earlier. On an all-store basis, sales increased 1.7 pct to 11,160.8 billion yen.

Per-customer sales on a same-store basis grew 2.1 pct to 632.6 yen, up for the sixth consecutive year. But the number of shoppers fell 1.6 pct to 16,347.82 million, down for four years in a row, due to intensifying competition with drug stores and supermarkets, as well as unfavorable weather, such as typhoons.

