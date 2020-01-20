Japan's Territory, Sovereignty Museum to Reopen Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Museum of Territory and Sovereignty is set to reopen on Tuesday, in the Kasumigaseki central government district in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward.

The new museum has about seven times more floor space than its predecessor and more exhibits related to four Russian-held northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Japan. English explanations on items on display will be available through tablet computers.

The museum originally opened in January 2018 in Hibiya Park in the same ward in the Japanese capital to demonstrate Japan's stance on territorial issues involving the country.

The previous museum mainly provided information on the islands of Takeshima in the Sea of Japan, effectively controlled by South Korea and claimed by Japan, and the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, claimed by China. The islands of Takeshima are known as Dokdo in South Korea and the Senkaku Islands as Diaoyu in China.

At the relocated museum, the four Russian-controlled islands, off Hokkaido, northern Japan, are described as inherent territory of Japan whose legally groundless occupation by Russia has been continuing.

