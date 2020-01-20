Japan May Delay Creation of Casino Resort Basic Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering postponing, from within this month, the creation of a basic policy for preparing casino-featuring integrated resorts, government sources said Monday.

The government sees an increasing need for careful procedures amid mounting criticism of casinos in the wake of a bribery scandal linked to IR development.

While the government aims to open IRs in the mid-2020s at the earliest, a significant delay in the creation of the basic policy may affect the schedule.

The basic policy will provide the criteria for rating area development plans to be submitted by municipal or prefectural governments for hosting IRs.

A draft of the policy released by the government in September last year included evaluation items such as impacts on local economies and ways to eliminate harmful impacts of casinos.

