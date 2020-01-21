Japan Confirms 41 People with Contacts with Pneumonia Patients

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese health ministry said Monday that it has identified 41 people who may have had long-term contacts with patients of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus that has led to an outbreak of the disease in the inland China city of Wuhan.

While three of them have already left Japan, the ministry has been able to get in touch with all of the 41 people, and no new case of infection has been confirmed in the country, the ministry said.

The ministry will monitor the 41 people's health conditions for about two weeks.

The ministry said last week that it has confirmed the first case of infection with the new coronavirus in Japan, noting that the patient is a Chinese man in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, who tested positive for the virus after returning from Wuhan.

According to the ministry's announcement on Monday, 38 of the 41 people may have spent a large amount of time with the Chinese man at the workplace or at home.

