DPFP Fails to Reach Conclusion on Merger with CDPJ

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Democratic Party for the People, at a meeting on Monday of its lawmakers in both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament, failed to reach a conclusion on its proposed merger with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The participants only confirmed the DPFP's intention to continue negotiations with the CDPJ on their possible integration.

The DPFP, the second-largest opposition party in Japan, will convey the results of the day's meeting to the CDPJ, the top opposition party, at a meeting of their secretaries-general on Tuesday. The CDPJ side has been suggesting terminating the merger talks.

At Monday's meeting, DPFP members in favor of the merger, including the party's deputy leader, Keisuke Tsumura, submitted a resolution calling for talks to be held early among the two parties' leaders to clinch a basic agreement on the integration.

But a proposal for the merger issue to be discussed at the Monday meeting was turned down by a vote of 28 to 19.

