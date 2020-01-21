Toshiba to Enter Biz for Unbreakable Cipher Tech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Toshiba Corp. <6502> said Monday it will launch an information security business to be offered with quantum cryptography technology that is thought to be impossible to be cracked in theory, in the first such move by a Japanese firm.

The business will be first offered in the United States in fiscal 2020, the company said. Chinese and U.S. rivals are leading in the area.

Current cryptographic technologies used on the internet could be cracked if quantum computers, having far greater capabilities than supercomputers, are put into practical use, possibly around 2030.

Toshiba will team up with a U.S. communications service provider and others for the new service, in which cipher keys to decrypt transmitted data will be sent on photons through fiber-optic cables. Recipients of the data will use only keys that have proved to be safe for decryption.

Toshiba expects the quantum cryptography service market to surge 10-fold from the current level to 2 trillion yen in fiscal 2035.

