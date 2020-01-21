Netflix to Stream Studio Ghibli Animations

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--U.S. online video provider Netflix Inc. said Monday that it will make 21 films by Japanese animation powerhouse Studio Ghibli Inc. available on its video streaming service starting February.

Films such as Academy Award-winning Spirited Away will be made available to Netflix users in some 190 countries and regions around the globe, excluding Japan, the United States and Canada.

The move is expected to boost the popularity of globally renowned Studio Ghibli films in overseas markets.

The online streaming giant acquired global distribution rights for the animated films from French film distributor Wild Bunch International.

My Neighbor Totoro and six other works can be viewed from Feb. 1, while Spirited Away and six other titles will be released on March 1. The remaining seven films, including Howl's Moving Castle, will be on the streaming service from April 1.

