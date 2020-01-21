Soy-Based Calpis Drink to be Released in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese beverage maker Asahi Soft Drinks Co. will release in Japan in April a new type of its popular Calpis sweet lactic drink made from fermented soybeans.

The Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. <2502> unit announced the product at its corporate strategy meeting for 2020 held on Monday.

The Green Calpis drink, which has a refreshing aftertaste compared to standard versions of the drink, is the first Calpis beverage not using milk as an ingredient.

The company seeks to sell 500,000 boxes of the drink, targeting health-conscious women in their 40s and 50s.

Asahi Soft Drinks said at the meeting that it will put its efforts into offering healthy drinks and carbonated beverages this year, and aims to increase annual sales by 2.0 pct from the previous year to 270.5 million boxes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]