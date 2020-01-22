INTERVIEW: Diet Chief Wants Govt to Draft Imperial Succession Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Tadamori Oshima, speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, has said that the government should draft measures to ensure stable Imperial succession as a basis for in-depth discussions by the Diet on the matter.

In an interview with Jiji Press, Oshima said he hopes the government will draw up such measures after events related to the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito conclude in April with the "Rikkoshi-no-Rei" ceremonies for Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of the Emperor, to proclaim his elevation to first in line to the throne.

When the draft measures are close to being adopted, the government may need to consult the Diet about how to move forward with the talks, Oshima said, adding, "I want (both ruling and opposition parties) to think about how the Diet should act" on the issue.

Discussions may take place among ruling and opposition lawmakers under the chairs and vice chairs of both chambers of the Diet, the same style as that adopted for talks on one-off legislation that allowed former Emperor Akihito, father of the current Emperor and now holding the title of Emperor Emeritus, to step down from the throne, he said.

Proceeding with talks at Diet committees and setting up a special forum for discussions could also be options, he noted.

