Japan to Compile Strategy for 6G Network

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese communications minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday her ministry will hold a meeting of an expert panel by the end of this month to discuss a strategy to develop a sixth-generation, or 6G, mobile network to succeed the coming 5G ultrahigh-speed wireless communications services.

The panel will draw up a comprehensive strategy for prospective 6G services and necessary technologies in the summer at the earliest.

The Japanese government aims to take a lead in the development of a 6G network by starting discussions at an early date, sources familiar with the situation said.

The panel will consist of 10 members, including University of Tokyo President Makoto Gonokami. It is expected to discuss a future society utilizing 6G technologies and policy measures necessary for realizing such a community.

The ministry plans to seek cooperation from private-sector companies and other government ministries and agencies.

