Japan Govt's March 2011 Memorial Ceremony to End in 2021

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese government-sponsored annual memorial services for the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami will end in 2021, which will mark the 10th anniversary of the massive disaster that mainly affected northeastern Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday.

Ten years will be "a milestone in a sense," Suga told a press conference.

The annual mourning event in Kobe, western Japan, for the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake has been sponsored mainly by the prefectural government of Hyogo and was attended almost every year by successive prime ministers for 10 years through 2005.

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the government decided to hold the ninth anniversary ceremony for the March 2011 disaster at the National Theatre in Tokyo on March 11. Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko are slated to attend.

The government set up a preparatory office for the ceremony at the Cabinet Office the same day.

