Court Banquets for "Rikkoshi-no-Rei" Set for April 21

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government committee at a meeting on Tuesday decided that two court banquets to be held as part of the "Rikkoshi-no-Rei" ceremonies to proclaim Crown Prince Akishino's rise to first in line to the throne will take place on April 21.

The "Kyuchu-Kyoen-no-Gi" banquets will be relatively simple compared with those held during the previous similar ceremonies, "Rittaishi-no-Rei," in February 1991, which were designed to announce the elevation to first in line to the throne of Emperor Naruhito, then Crown Prince. Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne in May last year.

"I want everyone concerned to make preparations for holding Rikkoshi-no-Rei, the last of a series of Imperial succession-related ceremonies, smoothly with the blessing from the public," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who chairs the committee, said at the meeting.

The first of the buffet-style banquets will be held at the "Homeiden" state banquet hall at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward, with participants set to include the prime minister and other guests from Japan. The second banquet will take place at the "Shunju-no-Ma" grand hall at the palace for foreign delegates. Each banquet will last about 30 minutes.

For Rittaishi-no-Rei, three sit-down banquets took place over two days.

