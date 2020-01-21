JR East Finds 367 Shinkansen Bridge Pillars Not Quakeproof

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, said Tuesday that a total of 367 pillars supporting rigid frame bridges for its Tohoku and Joetsu Shinkansen bullet train lines are not fully quakeproof.

The company said in May 2008 that it had completed seismic reinforcement work for the pillars, with high priority for such work. But some pillars were not covered by the reinforcement work due to a data input error during seismic diagnosis.

On the Tohoku Shinkansen Line, the pillars vulnerable to earthquakes include 68 between Ueno and Omiya stations, 50 between Omiya and Oyama stations, 20 between Sendai and Furukawa stations, and 10 between Koriyama and Fukushima stations.

On the Joetsu Shinkansen Line, such pillars include 68 between Tsubamesanjo and Niigata stations, 53 between Echigo-Yuzawa and Urasa stations, and 52 between Omiya and Kumagaya stations.

After a JR East employee discovered the problem when conducting seismic diagnosis for different work in August last year, the company investigated the earthquake performance of other pillars.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]